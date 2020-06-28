Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4 has kicked-off with the shooting of the 4-episode finale post-COVID-19 lockdown. The cast of the show, Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, and Vijayendra Kumeria along with others are back on the sets. Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Rashami Desai opened up about coming back to the sets after more than three-months of lockdown. Also Read - I am Very Interested in Politics! Smriti Irani's Rare Video From Miss India Contest Goes Viral

She was quoted as saying, “My audience of the show are already excited and I am very happy with the way they are welcoming me. Unfortunately, my part is going to be very less, but very much meaningful. So, yes, I am very happy and excited to resume the shoot but at the same time with excitement, I am scared as well. Definitely, it won’t be a friendly environment anymore. We all have to take precautions for each other’s lives and we have to also think about ourselves. It is a mixed feeling. But, at the end of the day, I am at peace that we will resume work.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Arhaan Khan’s Spokesperson Reveals Actor is in Depression And Under Medication



She further stated that she is excited to experience the ‘new normal’ and will stand by her producer no matter what the situation is. “To be honest, I am a little nervous more than scared. The number of people who will be part of the show has life insurance for COVID, so I don’t think there will any difficultly in that department, but unfortunately, certain situation isn’t in our control. But at least, we have a lot of support from people, fans and everyone. I will always support my producer because it is not easy but they are doing it perfectly. Before I go, I have heard that we have COVID 19 specialist on the set, I am excited to see this new normal”, she added.



A few days back, Ekta Kapoor confirmed that Naagin will go off-air and it will be having a fantastic four-episode finale.