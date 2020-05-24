Actor Rashami Desai who had just joined the cast of Naagin 4 when the nationwide lockdown was announced in March, might not be seen in the show again. As per a report published in Spotboye, the makers of the show want to bring down the cost and they have decided to do away with Rashami’s character Shalaka. While there’s no certainty over resuming the shootings yet, the makers are busy finding the best ways to cut down the budget. As mentioned in the report, Rashami has not been informed about the decision yet. Also Read - Rashami Desai Shares Cryptic Post For Ex-BF Arhaan Khaan, Says 'Be Low Key And Let Them Wonder'

The report quoted a source close to the show saying Rashami is an expensive resource and she had just entered the story, therefore, slicing her character won't impact the plot. However, it would leave the actor's fans disappointed who were excited to see her back in form after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. The source said, "The channel held a meeting with the makers and cast recently, after which Rashami was told that her character of Shlakha will not be taken forward. The channel and the producers are wanting to bring the budget down as we know how crunched the market is as of now. And Rashami was an expensive resource."

The source also claimed that the makers are also not sure about retaining the lead cast – Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria, and a decision regarding their presence will also be thought over soon.

Due to loss in the business owing to COVID-19 and the lockdown that followed, several TV shows have shut down and the payments of TV actors are due from many producers. At Ekta Kapoor‘s Balaji Telefilms, which also backs Naagin 4, both the employees and the bosses have taken pay cuts to keep the flow going.