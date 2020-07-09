Actor Rashami Desai has spoken out against the discrimination that happens with the actors working in television shows. The actor talked about the resistance from the fashion world in styling or dressing up the TV stars. Rashami said that there’s an evident shackle for TV stars that needs to be broken because that’s the basis for discrimination. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant said that TV actors get to hear from many designers that they won’t be able to offer them their designs because they belong to the small screen. The actor also said that even the popular stars are not cast in other projects because filmmakers say that it’s difficult for them to break the image these stars have created among the audience already. Also Read - Rashami Desai Opens Up on Resuming Naagin 4 Shoot Post Lockdown, Says 'My Part is Very Less, But Meaningful'

Rashami talked to Spotboye and mentioned, "Yes we are told 'TV me bahot dikh gaye ho, aapka exposure bohot ho gaya hai. Accha, TV actress hai, hum unko designer kapde nahi denge, ya shayad inko placement is hisaab se honi chahiye' (You have been exposed a lot on TV. Oh, she's a TV actor, we can't give her designer clothes. They should be placed in a certain way). So there's a big struggle for television actors who have achieved something because coming from nowhere and becoming something and trying to achieve your dreams is definitely not easy."

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Hina Khan had called out the fashion industry for discriminating between the film and the TV actors. She shared her own experience and mentioned that even when she was going to walk the international red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival, the Indian designers refused to give her outfits because she was a television face. Hina said most leading fashion designers look down upon TV celebs and live with a notion that they will not be able to 'carry' their outfits.