Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan’s relation took a bitter turn when the former got to know about latter’s child from first marriage. Even before Bigg Boss 13 ended, the Naagin actor ended her ties with him and announced the break up. Recently, new controversy came up where Arhaan was accused of taking Rs 15 lakh from Rashami’s account, which she claimed was done without her consent. However, Arhaan claimed that he has proof to substantiate that he acted on her instructions and sent the cheques to the people she had asked him before she left for Bigg Boss. Also Read - Arhaan Khan on Rashami Desai: She is Playing The Woman Card to Be in The Limelight

Now, Rashami has shared a cryptic post to reply to Arhaan allegation in her own way. Sharing a refreshing video, she wrote, “Good morning Be Low-key and let em wonder Good morning #rashami #rashamidesai #rythmicrashami #immagice.” (sic) Also Read - Rashami Desai Launches Series of Tweets in The Arhaan Khan Matter, Says 'I'll Work Hard to Gain Back my Lost Money'

Take a look at the post here:



The post comes after Arhaan Khan accused her of defaming him. He said in an interview with TOI, “These are baseless allegations, either to malign and defame me ya khud ko Sati Savitri bataane ke liye. She is playing the woman card to gain everyone’s sympathy. This is what she did even inside the house.”

He added, “he can’t take all the credit for the relationship; I, too, had given it all. And she keeps talking about doing me favours. Aisa nahi hai ki mere paas rehne ko ghar nahi tha, ki main road par tha toh ye mujhe utha kar apne ghar laayi. It would be better if we avoided levelling false allegations against each other and focused on work. We should be fearful of God and not lie. I have all the proof to show that all her claims are baseless and false.”