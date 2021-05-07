Mumbai: Actor Rashami Desai once again impressed her fans on social media by dropping an entertaining video on Friday noon. Rashami can be seen dancing to Cardi B’s Up song in the new video. Wearing a pair of blue separates and a pair of matching heels, Rashami can be seen grooving energetically to the dance number showing off her sexy moves to lift up the moods of her fans. Also Read - Rashami Desai Breaks Silence on Transforming Her 'Bahu' Image With Bold Photoshoots

Rashami shared the video with a simple caption that read, “I know that’s right…🆙”. The Bigg Boss 13 star let her hair down in a super-hot video. The video seems to have been shot outside some closed shops as Mumbai goes through lockdown amid coronavirus scare. Watch the video here: Also Read - Filmmaker Santosh Gupta’s Wife-Daughter Die by Suicide: Rashami Desai's Manager Gets Calls After Being Confused With Same Name

Rashami Desai has been making waves on Instagram with her glamorous photoshoots these days. The actor has been sharing many new photos of herself on social media, making fans go crazy after her styling.

In an interview with ETimes, Rashami Desai talked about shedding her on-screen bahu image with her glamorous photoshoots. She mentioned that she has always been stylish and fashionable but it’s only now that people are noticing her sense of fashion. “So, I have never felt the need to change any image of mine. I think I have been wearing amazing clothes, and in fact, I have always had a thing for clothes and accessories, but maybe people are noticing it now,” she said.