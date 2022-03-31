Mumbai: Rashami Desai’s fans love her bonding with Umar Riaz whom she met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. The two developed a strong bonding and that prompted the fans to coin a new hashtag in their name – #UmRash. The actor is now making an appearance in the popular TV show, Naagin 6 and her performance has been widely appreciated on social media. Rashami organised a fan Q&A session recently where she was asked multiple questions about her chemistry with Umar.Also Read - Naagin 6: Rashami Desai's Dhamakedar Entry as Laal Naagin Wins Hearts, Fans Say 'Better Than Tejasswi Prakash'

Rashami Desai breaks silence on her relationship status with Umar Riaz

Both Rashami and Umar keep entertaining their fans by dropping new Instagram reels every now and then. The two always stay thankful for all the love that comes their way from the fans who want to see them dating each other. However, seems like the fans’ wish might just not get culminate in reality. In an Instagram session, Rashami was asked ‘Did you love Umar‘ to which she said they are very good friends and nothing is brewing between them. “No we are good friends and friends like family nothing beyond that. I know you all love our bond and we truly appreciate that,” she said. She added the popular title track of F.R.I.E.N.D.S in the background while answering the query. Also Read - ITA Awards 2022: Rashami Desai Turns Heads in Plunging Neckline Violet Dress at Red Carpet, Fans Say 'Itni Hotness Kahan Se'

Also Read - Umar Riaz-Rashami Desai Try Hard to Hide Their Chemistry at Afsana Khan's Wedding, #UmRash Fans Left Awestruck - See Pics And Videos

#UmRash Ok We already know that every ship is not come in love category, there are some which can be defined as “Good Friendship”

We’re happy for Both of You @realumarriaz @TheRashamiDesai #UmarRiaz #UmarArmy pic.twitter.com/gxTdaZzRzs — ᴀɪᴢᴇᴇ ᴇᴅɪᴛꜱ (@RealASIMFAN) March 31, 2022

✨F•R•I•E•N•D•S✨ The best thing about this bond is there wont be any breakups, so cheers to that #UmRash wale.#RashamiDesai #Rashamians pic.twitter.com/bz3mlyC5bj — Rash_Life_Feeds || #Naagin6withRashu (@RashamiLifeFeed) March 31, 2022

I ‘ll be there for you whenever you need , that the most important thing in anykind of relationship you want #friends FREINDS like family #UmarRiaz #RashamiDesai #UmRash #BurePhasseUmRash pic.twitter.com/in94MYRen6 — .ꪊડꫝ᭙ꪖꫝꪖ (@JyotiKu17230749) March 31, 2022

The interactive AMA session also saw her taking a question about her marriage. She simply posted a picture of herself hiding her face with her palm when a fan asked ‘Still you want to marry or not?’

Rashami and Umar have impressed the fans with their chemistry. While the two have never confirmed their relationship, their friends want all the happiness for them. In an interview with india.com, when Rajiv Adatia was asked to comment on what Umar might be feeling for Rashami or vice versa, he said he knows they are strongly fond of each other but there is no relationship as of now. Well, do you see these two in a relationship anytime soon? Watch this space for all the latest updates!