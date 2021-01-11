Actors Rashami Desai and Jasmin Bhasin have been on the loggerheads ever since they worked together in a show titled Dil Se Dil Tak. Recently when Rashami visited the Bigg Boss 14 house, she asked Aly Goni and Jasmin to stop bullying Vikas Gupta by dragging personal issues from outside in the game. This irked Jasmin’s team on social media who took to Twitter to bash Rashami and asked her to recall Bigg Boss 13 in which she and Sidharth Shukla fought on personal issues from the past. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Will Rakhi Sawant's Husband FINALLY Enter The House, Reveal His Identity? Promo Suggests So!

Rashami, however, replied saying that the team shouldn’t be doing any ‘tamasha’. The tweet made from Jasmin Bhasin’s official Twitter handle read, “@TheRashamiDesai’s definition of bullying is totally off the hook. If talking about personal agendas in the house is bullying then you have bullied the most. That’s all you did in your season, dragged personal grudges into the show.” (sic). Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Netizens Are Heartbroken After Aly Goni Cries Like a Baby Over Jasmin Bhasin's Eviction

In her answer to the tweet, Rashami wrote ‘bully dikha, bully bola’. “#TeamJasmin or @jasminbhasin seems like u want to create some “Tamasha”? So here i go for ONE LAST TIME.. “A lion doesn’t lose sleep over the opinion of sheep”. Advice tha out of personal experience, bully dikha bully bola.. 🙏🏻🙊 Good Luck 🙌🏻” (sic) Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Confirms Wedding With Aly Goni After Getting Evicted, Says 'My Parents Are Okay With it'

#TeamJasmin or @jasminbhasin seems like u want to create some “Tamasha”?

So here i go for ONE LAST TIME..

“A lion doesn’t lose sleep over the opinion of sheep”.

Advice tha out of personal experience, bully dikha bully bola.. 🙏🏻🙊 Good Luck 🙌🏻 https://t.co/24C82xMUz3 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) January 10, 2021

Jasmin was evicted from the show in Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 14. Before her elimination, she was seen telling Aly that he’s her friend and that’s the reason Rashami spoke against him in the episode.