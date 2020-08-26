After Kokilaben aka Rupal Patel, now Gia Manek aka Gopi Bahu has reacted to the viral ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ video that has left the internet into a laughter riot. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s popular Gopi Bahu is overjoyed with the mashup video to the hilarious memes from a scene of the show. Speaking to SpotboyE, Gia said, “When I saw the video for the first time, I was surprised and thought to myself ki aise scene ke saath kuch aisa bhi ho sakta hai. Aur itna viral bhi ho sakta hai. But I feel extremely grateful that I got an opportunity to be part of such a popular show and got to play an iconic character. Even after 9-10 years, scenes from the show are getting viral and that is a big compliment for me. I am enjoying this video immensely.” Also Read - Saath Nibhana Saathiya Fame Rupal Patel Aka Kokilaben Reacts to Hilarious Mashup Video, Says 'Proud My Character is Subject of Memes’

Earlier, the famous Kokilaben reacted and told Times of India, “My sister-in-law sent me a message about it. Later my co-actor, Rhea Sharma sent me the rap. My immediate reaction was surprise and shock. I was perplexed about how Yashraj got this clip since I never sang on the show. Later, I realised that it’s a rap and he has used my dialogues for it. I liked it so much that I asked a few friends for his number. I spoke to him and expressed my gratitude.”



“Only prominent characters or personalities become a subject of memes or caricatures, and I am proud that Kokilaben is one of them”, she added.

In the video, Kokilaben scolds her daughters-in-law, Gopi and Raashi, and asks who emptied the cooker and put it on gas.The auo-tuned video has gone insanely viral on social media. Singer-producer from Aurangabad, Yash Mukhate converted a small screen from the daily soap into a hilarious music video.