Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 has premiered its new episodes and the leading ladies, Rupal Patel, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Sneha Jain are leading the show with their impressive acting. In a recent promo, the makers has unveiled the famous 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' moment and it will leave you excited.

In the clip, Kokila calls out Gopi Bahu and asks who made the Prasad and Gehna confesses that she did. She then names the ingredients and asks to acknowledge if she added it in the 'prasad' and at the end asks if she added egg in the prasad. To which, Gehna replies that she did not add Egg in the 'prasad'. Kokila then asks that when Gehna and Gopi left from the kitchen, 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?'.

A few weeks ago, a musician had created a mash-up video using Saath Nibhana Saathiya dialogues from the show’s original run. The clip ‘rasode mein kaun tha’ went crazily viral on social media and also went on to become the trademark of the daily soap. In the mashup, Rupla, who plays matriarch Kokilaben, can be seen rapping to scold her daughters-in-law in an auto-tuned video. Singer-producer from Aurangabad, Yash Mukhate converted a small screen from the daily soap into a hilarious music video.

Recently, Rupal Patel told Indian Express, “I believe that if you have to show something in terms of modernity, there has to be a base. The graph of growth is really important. In Saathiya, we had an uneducated girl, who has no knowledge of life and society, being mentored by her mother in law. If we showed her very smart from day one, we couldn’t have taken the story ahead.”

