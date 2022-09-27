Mumbai: Casting couch is one of the most controversial aspects of the entertainment industry. Several actresses have opened up about how they faced the casting couch. They do not even shy away from addressing the issue. Thanks to the MeToo, the actresses are spreading awareness. Actress Ratan Raajputh, who was seen in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Santoshi Maa, recalled the time when a producer asked her indirectly to sleep with him for work.Also Read - Ganesh Acharya Breaks Silence on #MeToo Accusations, Shares His Family's Reaction | Exclusive

Ratan was a part of Bigg Boss 7 and is now a YouTuber who revealed her casting couch experience through her Vlog. She said, "It was 14 years ago today. I had just moved to Mumbai. There was a 60-65-year-old man. He insulted me. Said, Look at your hair, look at your skin, how they are dressed. You have to change your entire look. You need a complete makeover, it will cost around 2 to 2.5 lakh rupees to get all this done. But why should I spend money on you? If you want me to spend money on you, you have to make me your godfather. You have to be my friend."

Ratan Raajputh continued, "I was surprised to hear such things. I told him that you will be equal to my father's age, how can I be friends with you? Yes, I respect you. I will do as you say. Listen to my words. After that, the man got angry with me. And he started saying that I will not do anything for free, here only friendship happens. If you want to enter the acting world then stop all this drama. Be a little smart."

It was then that the producer said something so shocking that left Ratan Raajputh in disbelief. "When I told that person that you are my father's age, he got angry and started saying – 'Listen. If my daughter also became an actress, I would have slept with her too…I was shocked to hear this. I left as soon as I could. The man didn't do anything to me, but his words had a bad effect. I didn't meet anyone for a month," she revealed.

After this incident, Ratan never tried for a film. The incident left her in trauma and for as long as a month. The actress also revealed now if she gets to see the producer, she would slap a shoe on his face.