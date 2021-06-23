Raveena Tandon hot dance: Actor Raveena Tandon appeared on the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 this weekend. Dressed in a pair of yellow separates, the actor burnt the dance floor by performing on her iconic number Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Raveena recreated the entire moment from the film Mohra and took over the dance stage with the show’s host Raghav Juyal. Also Read - Raveena Tandon Comes Forth To Help Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Sends Oxygen Cylinders to Delhi

Raveena and Raghav danced together on Tip Tip Barsa Paani and entertained all those present on the show. A glimpse of the same was revealed in a new promo of Dance Deewane 3 by Colors TV. The caption on the post read, "Jo laga deti hain paani mein aag, iss hafte #DD3 ko milega unka sath. Watch @officialraveenatandon on #DanceDeewane3, Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par. #DanceMachayenge #DD3 Anytime on @voot (sic)."

Raveena had danced sensuously to the famous song in the movie Mohra. She was joined by Akshay Kumar and together, they made for one of the most loved pairs of the ’90s on-screen. Check out the original song here:

Raveena tried to give a tribute to her original look in a yellow saree by wearing a similar-looking outfit on Dance Deewane 3. She was joined by Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande, and Tushar Kalia who are judging the show. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Dance Deewane 3 here!