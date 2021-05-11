Mumbai: TV actor Ravi Dubey has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently under self-isolation. Taking to Instagram, he announced the news and said that he got himself tested for coronavirus and he is positive for the deadly virus. In the statement, he urged people to monitor their symptoms who have come in close contact with him in the past few days. Also Read - Is Ivermectin The Ultimate Ram Baan to End COVID-19 Pandemic? All You Need to Know

He wrote, "Hi guys, just got my report. It's positive. Would advice anyone who has come in close contact with me in the past few days to take care of themselves and monitor their symptoms if any. I have isolated myself and am in care of my near and dear ones. Stay safe, stay positive (as in stay optimistic). God bless us all."

Check Out The Post Here:



Ravi Dubey’s wife Sargun Mehta dropped crying emoji on his post. Actors such as Aahana Kumra, Pulkit Samrat, Ammy Virk, Asha Negi, Gautam Rode, and Karanvir Bohra wished him a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ravi Dubey co-produced Udaariyaan, a TV show with wife Sargun Mehta under the banner of their production house, Dreamiyata Entertainment in March this year. He was last seen on Jamai Raja 2.0 opposite Nia Sharma on Zee5.

Sargun met Ravi Dubey on the sets of Zee TV’s 12/24 Karol Bagh. After they started dating, both of them also featured in Nach Baliye. Ravi proposed to her for marriage on the show. The couple tied the knot on December 07, 2013.