Seems like the audience hasn't had enough of the controversies and debates that consumed the news business in the Sushant Singh Rajput case all these months. Some have even started wishing to see more of actor Rhea Chakraborty on screen. At least that's what it appears from actor Suraj Kakkar's latest statements.

The popular TV actor recently expressed his wish to see Rhea Chakraborty in the reality show Bigg Boss. The actor is known for her performances in TV shows like Sanyukt, Puyaa Albela, and Kavach. In his latest interview with Tellychakkar, he said that he would like to know about Rhea's relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and therefore, having Rhea inside the Bigg Boss house will be a big deal.

"For obvious reasons, I want to see Rhea Chakraborty in the show, if anyone gives her a chance. There is a lot of confusion about her relationship with Sushant, her deeds…a lot of accusations are on her. When you are in a show like Bigg Boss, you are constantly on camera. The camera captures your every move and I feel you cannot fake it 24/7. It will be great for everyone to see who she truly is," he said.

While thinking of seeing Rhea in Bigg Boss currently would be expecting too much, the possibility of the actor joining the show in the next few years cannot be undermined. What do you think?

Rhea is currently out on bail in the Bollywood drug case after spending close to a month at the Byculla prison. Her brother, Showik Chakraborty, continues to stay under judicial custody.