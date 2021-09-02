RIP Sidharth Shukla: Actor Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack on Thursday, September 2. The actor was 40 when he suffered a massive heart attack and was taken to Cooper hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors. Sidharth’s housemate from Bigg Boss 13 and the show’s first runner-up, Asim Riaz, started shivering as he heard the news of the actor passing away.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla’s Last Instagram Post Was A Tribute To Frontline Warriors - Check

Asim's partner Himanshi Khurana, who also participated in the same season of Bigg Boss, talked to ABP News and expressed her shock. She said that she woke up to this and immediately called up Asim to confirm. Himanshi said that Asim was shivering and couldn't speak properly on call. She said that Asim and Sidharth had a close relationship in Bigg Boss and even after that, the two used to admire each other's work.

Himanshi added that she and Asim even praised Sidharth for his performance in his web series and had told him that he had given a performance of a lifetime.

In a separate interview, Sana Khan, who had also participated in Bigg Boss, expressed her dismay over the news while interacting with Aaj Tak. The actor said that she can imagine how Shehnaaz Gill would be feeling. Sana said that Shehnaaz would be heartbroken currently and her pain cannot be explained.

Sidharth was a popular actor on television and his chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill was a winner. The two had also recently appeared in Madhuri Dixit’s show Dance Deewane 3 where they won the audience’s hearts with their romantic bonding. May his soul rest in peace!