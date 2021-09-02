Mumbai: Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss host Salman Khan took to social media expressing grief on the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla. Salman wished strength for Sidharth’s family and wrote, “Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP.”Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Dies: Mumbai Police Being Extra Careful After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Sidharth Shukla was the winner of Bigg Boss 13 when Salman Khan hosted the show. Sidharth’s performance in the show was widely loved and he gained immense popularity from the audience. During the show, Salman Khan was often spotted advising Sidharth to handle his temper issues. Salman and Sidharth shared a unique bond. While sometimes Salman used to scold Sidharth, other times, he used to joke with him as well. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Death News: Security Guard Reveals ‘Spent Last Evening With His Mother in Park’

Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP🙏 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 2, 2021

Earlier today, Sidharth’s ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ Varun Dhawan shared a throwback picture remembering the talented actor and wrote, “Rip brother 💔u are loved by so many and u touched so many with ur kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones.”

Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday morning. Mumbai’s Cooper hospital confirmed the news and termed heart attack as the reason for his death. “He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago,” the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

While Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, he later won everyone’s heart with his role as Shiv in Balika Vadhu. He had also participated in reality shows, including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

Rest in peace, Sidharth Shukla.