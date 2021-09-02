Mumbai: Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise has left the world shocked and in tears. The actor died of a heart attack on Thursday morning. “He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago,” the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Dies: Heartbroken Rashami Desai Reacts to The News

The news of Sidharth Shukla’s death has come as a jolt for millions of his fans who can’t believe that their favourite TV star is no more. Even SidNaaz fans are devastated and heartbroken. It is difficult for all to believe that they will never be able to see Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill together ever again. Several fans took to Twitter expressing grief and sending love and strength to Shehnaaz Gill. While one of the fans wrote, “It’s HeartBreaking When Story is Incomplete But Book is Closed,” another social media user wrote, “The End of #sidnazz ❤ An untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla has left us all in Shock. It’s hard to believe and accept this fact. Rest in peace.” Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Post-Mortem Details: Family DENIES Any Conspiracy Behind Death, Mumbai Police Waits For Report

The End of #sidnazz ❤🥺😕😟

An untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla has left us all in Shock. It’s hard to believe and accept this fact.

Rest in peace 🙏🏻 #SiddharthShukla #SidNaaz #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/Qb4be7FY2a — Arpita Mukherjee 🧡🤍💚 (@ImArpitaMukherj) September 2, 2021

Gonna re-watch season 13 again and relive all the moments #sidnazz gave us.

The only jodi which made me laugh with them, cry with them and fall in love with them.

RIP #SiddharthShukla and love to all #SidHearts and #SidNaazians

Can’t imagine what #ShehnaazGill is going through. pic.twitter.com/V424iEUNKW — Hannah (@DykeGoddess_25) September 2, 2021

LOVE YOU & MISS YOU #SiddharthShukla

Live in the moment & love the moment #SidHearts #sidnazz pic.twitter.com/XMJyiG9ijb — Chandra Prakash Gupta (@cpg03732370) September 2, 2021

Shehnaaazzzz meri jaan.. I have always wondered how come a person can love other with heart and soul like u.. U were his.. U are his.. U’ll always be his no matter what.. Be strong.. Plz vent it out with someone u love jaan..plzz be okay..#SidharthShukla#ShehnaazGill#sidnazz — 🦋 (@Infinityloop19) September 2, 2021

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were much-loved by the audience ever since their Bigg Boss journey. The duo never failed to impress everyone with their chemistry and enjoyed massive fan-following. Recently, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill also featured in the dance reality show Dance Deewane and in Bigg Boss OTT as special guests.