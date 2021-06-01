Goregaon: Actor Rohan Mehra, who played the role of Karan Mehra’s son in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has reacted to the arrest of the actor, in connection with the domestic dispute. Expressing his shock, he said that in the five years that he’s known Karan, he has never heard him raise his voice. He feels that it’s their personal life and they only know what has gone wrong. In an interview with SpotboyE, YRKKH said that even in a high-pressure environment like Bigg Boss, Karan was able to stay calm. Also Read - Karan Mehra Trends as Twitter Stands Divided on 'Naitik's Image' After Domestic Abuse Case by Wife Nisha Rawal

Rohan was quoted as saying, “I am extremely shocked to read the news. But I won’t like to comment on the matter at the moment as I feel it’s their personal life and they only know what has gone wrong. I know him since last 5-6 years and he is a very good person in real life. He has been very respectful towards with everyone working with him on the sets including technicians. I have never seen him losing his temper or raising his voice on somebody. In fact, we have stayed together in Bigg Boss where controlling oneself at times becomes very difficult but there also he was the one who has always maintained his calm.” Also Read - Karan Mehra Reveals Nisha Rawal Was Diagnosed With 'Bipolar Disorder'

Nisha’s good friend Rohit Verma told India Forums, “Every couple has their ups and downs in life .. I feel that is what makes a relationship, the same incident happening in any normal family will not be so exposed as it happens with the celebs, their life is all in front of the public. What exactly went wrong or what is the truth only they know what goes on between. Nisha and Karan have always been such wonderful people we all love them and look forward to their company but destiny has its own way. Each and every human goes through the dark patch in life and all these lows also come with a blessing so let’s hope whatever is best for them takes place without much pain and ugliness. I pray for early peace and respite between them rest the truth will surface in a proper course of time.” Also Read - Karan Mehra Reveals Shocking Details: Nisha Smashed Her Head on Wall, Told Everyone I Did It

Munisha Khatwani, Nisha’s close friend also addressed the media on the issue and said that she supports Nisha in the domestic dispute case.

On Tuesday morning, Karan was arrested and was bailed out after a domestic disturbance with his wife, Nisha Rawal. As per the ANI report, the actor was arrested after his wife Nisha filed a complaint in the Goregaon area last night after a brawl between the couple.

Opening up about the issue, Karan Mehra told India Today, “It is sad that after so many years of marriage this happened. We have been discussing this for the last one month because things have been a bit strange between us for a long time. So, we were thinking that if we should part ways or what should we do. So we were trying to fix things.”

“Nisha’s brother, Rohit Sethiya, had also come to improve things. Later, Nisha and her brother asked for an alimony amount, which was too high, and I said it was not possible for me. Last night also, we spoke about it. He came to me at around 10 pm. When I said it won’t be possible for me, he suggested taking the legal way. After the conversation, I came to my room. I was talking to my mother over the phone when Nisha barged in and started hurling abuses at me, my parents, and my brother. She started shouting loudly and not only that Nisha even spat on me. When I asked Nisha to go out, she threatened me by saying ‘see what I do now’ and went out. She then smashed her head on the wall, and told everyone that I did it”, he added.

Speaking about Nisha’s ‘shocking’ behaviour, he said, “For me, it’s all very surprising. If Nisha asks for any amount, from where will I bring so much money. I was doing all this for Kavish, my child. It could have been solved with talks. My parents were also trying but Nisha left. I could see that she was trying to get me away from my child.”

He also revealed that the police knows that the case is fake. He said, “Nisha’s brother came and raised his hand on me. He assaulted me…slapped me and hit me on the chest too. I told his brother that I had not hit Nisha, and he could check it on the camera of the house, but the cameras were already switched off. They started recording all the videos, and then they called the police, but the police also did nothing because they know what the truth is. If they file a false case, the truth will come out. If tomorrow an investigation is conducted, the truth will be out.”