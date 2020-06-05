Rajinikanth jokes and memes are popular on social media. However, a joke on the south sensation by TV actor Rohit Roy didn’t go down well with the Thalaiva fans. Recently, Rohit took to Instagram to share a joke that said “Rajinikanth tested +ve for Corona. Corona is now under quarantine” and as soon as he posted, the joke backfired as netizens considered it to be insensitive in such times. Also Read - #AnnaatthePongal2021 Trends as Rajinikanth's Film Annaathe Gets Official Release Date

Rohit Roy captioned the post as, “Let’s beat the shit outa the corona!! Be safe when u get back to work! Wear your masks n keep washing n sanitizing several times a day, as much as possible… The virus can’t affect us unless WE LET IT ! #staysafe”. Also Read - 'Forget About Coming to Power': Rajinikanth Warns Tamil Nadu Government Against Reopening TASMAC Shops

Southern superstar’s fans started trolling and wrote, “Omg…it was a bad joke..plz dont share such things..I live in Tamil Nadu and here people worship Rajnikanth ji…sapne main bhi nahi soch sakte…I was just sharing this joke with my domestic helps and they all were shocked for a while…” Also Read - Chandramukhi 2: Raghava Lawrence Plays Rajinikanth's Role Vettaiyan in Sequel to P Vasu's 2005 Horror Comedy

One of the users wrote, “What we are doing..Our taste,sensitivity, esthetics are just gone. All these types of jokes are simply in very very bad taste. This should not be the culture of India. Feeling sad.”

Another one wrote, “If it’s joke then shame on you. What nonsense things are you spreading it’s fake he’s very well”.

However, Rohit Roy was quick to reply to the trolls. He wrote, “Guys chill … don’t be so morose! A joke is a joke.. and sorry I don’t think it’s in bad taste.. it’s a typical Rajni sir joke.. and my intention was to make you guys smile.. look at the intention before you start commenting.. at least I didn’t crack a joke to hurt you all like you all are posting messages deliberately to hurt me.”

On the professional front, Rohit Roy is currently seen in Sanjivani as Vardhan Makhija– Chief Financial Officer.