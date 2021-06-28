Mumbai: The rumous of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actor Rrahul Sudhir dating Nia Sharma are doing rounds for a while now. However, none of these actors have come forth with an official word yet. But now, we asked Rrahul about the same and he has an interesting answer for the same. Also Read - Nia Sharma Apologises Devoleena Bhattacharjee After Twitter Fight Over Pearl V Puri Rape Case, Read Full Message

In an exclusive conversation with india.com, Rrahul Sudhir addressed the roumous of dating Nia Sharma with a witty reply but again left us to wonder if he is dating his Twisted co-star. “I love rumours, let them be there. I would want not just Nia but I think they should have involved some more people. I think it’s been a while they are hanging on to her. There are other people, not just in the TV industry but people around the globe, I would want to get linked up with everybody,” Rrahul said. Also Read - Pearl V Puri Case: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Mentions POSCO And Victim-Shaming as More Stars Support Naagin Actor

However, this does not confirm if Rrahul Sudhir is dating Nia Sharma. Rrahul and Nia worked together in a web series titled Twisted. The duo is said to be secretive about their relationship and has also been spotted partying together a couple of times. Also Read - Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai Actor Tarla Joshi Passes Away Due To Heart Attack, Krystle D'Souza, Nia Sharma Pay Tribute

In the interview, Rrahul Sudhir also talked about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 coming to an end and how he is not at all like his on-screen character Vansh Rai Singhania. He also added that he does not want to prefer any intense role in his future projects. “Anything that is not intense for now. I think I have done too much intense. My Ishq Mein Marjawan character was intense, in Twisted too, I was intense, Raja Beta was supposed to be intense. I don’t know if I can play intense anymore. I don’t mind the genre, it’s just my character should not be intense anymore,” he said.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is a romantic thriller and features Helly Shah, Vishal Vashishtha and Rrahul Sudhir in the lead. The show has now come to an end.