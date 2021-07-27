Mumbai: Popular TV couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to feature together in a new music video. Sharing the first look of the music video, she revealed that she is coming with ‘something special’ and said that the song is sung by Vishal Mishra. In the photo, Rubina looked stunning in white ethic wear while Abhinav looked dapper in peach-coloured shirt and grey-coloured pair of pants.Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani Dance Hilariously on Popular Bihari Songs - Viral Video

She captioned it, "Your guesses were bang on. We @ashukla09 worked on something VERY special, Our latest song in the beautiful voice of @vishalmishraofficial. coming soon on @vyrloriginals . #staytuned. (sic)"

Check Song’s First Look Here:

Rubina and Abhinav appeared together on Bigg Boss 14 and she even emerged as the winner of the show. Post her exit from the house, the couple featured in a music video 'Marjaneya' crooned by Neha Kakkar. On the show, the couple was making headlines for hitting a rough patch in their marriage. However, they sorted things out and will soon renew their wedding vows.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is currently being featured on Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, where she is reprising the role of Saumya. She is also set to make her big-screen debut with music composer Palaash Muchhal. Rubina has signed her first film with Palaash Muchhal who will be turning director with the upcoming movie Ardh. The film also features Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani.