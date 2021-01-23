Bigg Boss 14 seems to be coming around better for the personal lives of its contestants. After Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia deciding to get married, and Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni deciding to take their relationship forward, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have also taken a decision that’s going to make their fans very happy. In the latest episode of the Salman Khan-hosted show, Rubina and Abhinav declared that they are no longer thinking about separation or ending their marriage. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar With Salman Khan Won't Happen as Actor Attends Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Wedding

While answering a media question in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, both Rubina and Abhinav said that they have lived understood each other better in the house and have seen that there are bigger issues and arguments that they are capable of dealing with together. Rubina revealed that their testing period got over in November officially and when in September they decided to participate in Bigg Boss 14, they were giving their marriage one last chance. The couple added that they have learnt a lot from Bigg Boss and they are absolutely sure about being together and facing more challenges in life.

Abhinav mentioned that he has seen a lot and he would want to see the rest with Rubina by his side. "I have fallen in love with her all over again," he said and that instantly put a smile on everyone's face. The couple's clarification around their relationship came after many allegations of the fellow housemates that they used the complications in their relationship to move ahead in the game.

What do you think of Rubina and Abhinav’s chemistry? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 14!