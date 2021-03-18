Mumbai: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla starrer Marjaneya is out and it’s as quirky and colourful as the audience expected it to be. Sung by Neha Kakkar, it’s a peppy number with a funny set-up and a lot of swag. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Takes Anu Malik Back as Judge After #MeToo But It's Not What You Think!

Rubina and Abhinav play a couple involved in sweet day-to-day banters. Both of them look absolutely striking in their respective outfits as Neha gives vocals to the Punjabi number. While Rubina looks stylish in her vibrant outfits, Neha too cut a lovely picture in her cute dresses.



The song was one of the most anticipated numbers ever since its announcement. In fact, the RubiNav fans have been waiting to see them in a romantic avatar for a long time now. The couple found their fan-following multiplying like never before with their stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house. When Rubina won the reality show and got the trophy home, she received a hearty welcome from Abhinav who surprised her by decorating the entire house and inviting friends over.

The same chemistry between Abhinav and Rubina seems to be getting amplified to another level in the song Marjaneya. While they look lovely, their bonding emerges as the winner of the video. Marjaneya is already ranking big on YouTube and it’s expected to crawl up on the top trending charts.