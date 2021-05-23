Shimla: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has finally admitted that she was offered the action-reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, but she turned it down because of a prior commitment. Meanwhile, Rubina’s husband Abhinav Shukla decided to participate in the show and is currently shooting for it in South Africa. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Breaks Silence on Vivian Dsena's Exit From Shakti: 'I Respect His Decision'

In an interview with Times of India, Rubina said, "Yes, I was offered the show. I didn't take it up because I had committed to the daily soap Shakti. And then I got COVID. So even if I had taken up the show, I would have to back out." She further said that she wouldn't take part in the show in the future either because she isn't comfortable with 'creepy crawlers'.



On the other hand, she believes that Abhinav is a perfect choice for the show. She continued, “I’m glad he is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi. This is a show for someone like him, who is an adventure junkie and I am excited for him. I eagerly wait for his calls in the evening when he tells me what all he has been doing there. He is in a good space and enjoying himself.”

Rubina and Abhinav were seen together on Bigg Boss 14. They were last seen together on the music video ‘Marjaneya’ and won the hearts of their fans. On the show, the couple was making headlines for hitting a rough patch in their marriage. However, they sorted things out and will soon renew their wedding vows.