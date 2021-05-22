Actor Rubina Dilaik joined Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki after winning Bigg Boss 14 earlier this year. She returned as Soumya on-screen, a role that is loved by the audience. However, her chemistry with the show’s male lead – Vivian Dsena was missed as the actor got replaced by Cezanne Khan on the show. The fans have been asking the makers to bring the ‘real Harman’ back on the show, and now Rubina has also broken her silence on missing Vivian on the sets. Also Read - Abhinav Shukla On Rubina Dilaik’s Health: Praying Everyday That She Gets Well Soon

The actor has recently recovered from COVID-19 and is waiting to be back on the sets of Shakti soon. In her latest interview with ETimes, Rubina talked about Vivian and mentioned that they worked together for four years and had become good friends. The Bigg Boss 14 winner said that Vivian even checked on her when the news of her testing COVID positive came out. Rubina said that not joining Shakti back was Vivian’s personal decision and she respects that. Also Read - Abhinav Shukla To Not Fly To Shimla To Meet Rubina Dilaik After Covid-19 Diagnosis, Says 'Hoping She Gets Well Soon'

She was quoted as saying, “He did call me while I was recovering from COVID. I did not ask Vivian the reason for not coming back to the show because that’s his personal decision and I respect that. I was really looking forward to working with him, but I am sure he has his own valid reasons.” Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Tests COVID-19 Positive, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli Wish Her Speedy Recovery

Rubina went on to talk about her long association with Vivian. She said they shared beautiful chemistry off the screen as well and that’s the reason their on-screen chemistry ended up impressing the viewers a lot. “But none the less we have had a good association of four years and we both have really worked hard. It was a great camaraderie on the sets which you could see on the screen as well. Maybe in the future for some other project, we will come together,” she said.

The makers roped in Cezanne Khan in the role of Harman. The actor is famous for playing the role of Anurag Basu in the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay alongside Shweta Tiwari. The audience is still trying to warm up to the pairing of Rubina and Cezanne. What do you think of them together in the show?