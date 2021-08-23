Rubina Dilaik Shares Cryptic Post: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has finally opened up about husband Abhinav Shukla’s ‘unfair’ elimination from Bigg Boss 14 house. For those who don’t remember, Abhinav Shukla was voted out by the contestants’ family members. Recalling the same, she revealed that she was ‘hit hard’ with the ‘visual of the day when Abhinav was eliminated’. Hitting at the ‘less competent members who were not even in the race’, she said that the fate of his journey was handed over to them and accused them of having ‘clear ulterior motive’.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Gossip: Ridhima Pandit's Eviction is 'Unfair', Say Upset Fans

She further revealed that she 'soaked in pain and anguish' and 'wishes she had walked out with him for his unfair elimination'.

Her full statement read, "I have been asked so many times, what was that one thing you regret doing or not doing in BB14 House! Then I didn't have clarity of thoughts, has mixed emotions, and was overwhelmed with so much happening! Now when I look back, and one thing that hits me hard is the visual of the day ABHINAV was eliminated! The fate of His BB14 journey was handed over to a bunch of "less competent" members who were not even in the race and had a clear ULTERIOR motive and I didn't even PROTEST! I was so soaked up in the pain and anguish that I couldn't see it for what it was. I wish I had WALKED OUT with him for his UNFAIR Elimination (NOT by Bigg Boss) by them who could not justify their own journey and existence on the show.

She captioned it, “ad an epiphany! This REMAINS my biggest REGRET !”

Check Post Here:

Abhinav Shukla reacted to her post and wrote, “Life is unfair, Big Boss is a great social experiment whenever you feel its unfair smile and eat an apple…😜 ..but 2 min silence for those who got spent like a used cartridge emptied all they had and still got voted out. And baby you are a winner because you didn’t give up, the kind of pressure, tirade, and rebuke you endured without wavering is a victory, you finished my battle !”

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli commented, “Exactly that day even I can’t forget Btw loved the last line but anyway babe thik hai jo ho Gaya wo ho Gaya Loveee you @ashukla09 @rubinadilaik.”

Another user wrote, “But Ruby, you are mixing two things here I feel. You all came in together but on various instances it was clear that you all would play individually and that’s how it should be. It wasn’t a Nach Baliye. Also all your fans were gunning to see you and Shukla ji in the race to finale. Its unfortunate what happened with Shukla ji- and rightly so- it wasn’t even a fair elimination, but I feel if you had exited with him, people who followed your journey and all your fans who were with you might have felt bad too. And it was a victory in so many ways that you stayed and continued to go to the finale in the house after his exit- where most of the people had an agenda with you. You came across stronger. So guess, it should not be your regret, but a reassurance of your faith in yourself to surge despite obstacles.

Many netizens also feel that the cryptic post is an indirect dig at Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni.

Meanwhile, Ridhima Pandit has been eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT and fans are calling her eviction 'unfair'.