Mumbai: TV actor and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik on Monday celebrated her wedding anniversary with fans without Abhinav Shukla. She took to Instagram to thank all the fan clubs who leave no stones unturned to trend #Rubinav. Rubina's sister baked a delicious healthy cake for her and the actor cut it in her live session on Instagram. In the video, we get to see her house decorated with banners, balloons, and silver foil curtains. While sharing the video, Rubina captioned it as: "Yay 🥞❤️🙏🏼…… Naina made it more special at last @jyotikadilaik".

Rubina Dilaik mentioned in her video that she misses Abhinav Shukla and will be seeing him some time as he has boarded his flight to India from Cape Town. He has been a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

Watch Rubina Dilaik’s wedding anniversary celebrations:

Rubina Dilaik also shared another video from the sets of Desi Music Factory.

Meanwhile, the shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has now been completed. The show’s host Rohit Shetty took to social media and announced the same and shared a picture of himself posing on the sets of the show. He talked about the adventure they all had while shooting for the show and praised the contestants for their exemplary courage and work despite the coronavirus scare. “I can proudly say that this time we took the show to the next level and now we cant wait to share the adventure with you all! (sic),” he wrote.