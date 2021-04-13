The Bigg Boss 14 winner and Shakti fame Rubina Dilaik is riding on success after her stint on the reality show. Ever since her exit from the house, she has been the talk of the town – for winning Bigg Boss 14, her music videos, or her show Shakti. This time, she is making the headlines for a different reason. Recently, her fans have made dolls on her recent song ‘Marjaaneya’ co-starring Abhinav Shukla and the other doll is from her look in Bigg Boss 14. Also Read - Cezanne Khan Makes Comeback as Harman on Shakti After 19 Years, Romances With Rubina Dilaik in Latest Pictures

The fans of Rubina took to Instagram to share the pictures of the dolls and captioned it, "Hey @rubinadilaik I hope you will love this..#RubinaDilaik #AbhinavShukla #Barbies #marjaneya (sic)"

However, this is not the first time that a celebrity has a doll version of itself. Earlier, Anurag Basu and Prerna, i.e., Erica Fernandez and Parth Samthaan, had their own mini versions of doll in the market. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Kartik and Naira aka Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi even had doll version of themselves.

Check It Out Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ItsRubiology 💋 (@itsrubiology)



Talking about the song Marjaneya, the track is a typical Punjabi number and is produced by Desi Music Factory. The song also features Rubina’s husband Abhinav Shukla. She was also be seen in another music video alongside Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra.

She is currently being featured on Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, where she is reprising the role of Saumya, and Cezanne Khan will be seen as Harman, the role which was earlier portrayed by Vivian Dsena. The synopsis of their love story reads, “While the two come face to face in a dramatic twist, Saumya is still in denial upon meeting Harman and refuses to accept him. He tries all possible ways to convince Saumya but all in vain. Is he really Harman who has returned or someone posing as Harman, only time will tell.”