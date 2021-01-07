After facing a lot of criticism for speaking against Rubina Dilaik, actor Kamya Punjabi says that she doesn’t care about what people say. Both the actors have worked together in Colors TV’s popular show Shakti: Ek Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki and shared a cordial relationship. However now, as the situations demand different perspectives and reactions inside the Bigg Boss house, Kamya says that she’s free to speak about Rubina’s stands on issues despite the trolling that she receives from Rubina’s fans every day. Also Read - Kamya Punjabi Slams Rubina Dilaik For Her Behaviour in Bigg Boss 14, Warns Abhinav Shukla to Not Get Into Arguments

In her latest interview with ETimes, Kamya said that Rubina and she worked together for four years and she has got immense respect for her craft. However, when it comes to Bigg Boss 14, she would rather play it impartially and speak her mind on Rubina's actions inside the house. "I have high regards for her. I genuinely like her and was happy to see her on BB14. I support and appreciate her when she does well. But I won't mince my words when she is wrong. Why should I not point it out?" she asked.

Kamya added that she has been trolled widely by Rubina Dilak's fans after her comments and tweets. The actor, who is herself an ex-Bigg Boss contestant, said that people have been telling her how she's not a friend but an enemy of Rubina. "I am being trolled for writing about her conduct on the show in recent times. People are writing 'Tumhare jaisi friend ho toh dushman ki zaroorat nahi'. I can't support a friend blindly. I will point out when she goes wrong, be it in 'Bigg Boss' or in the real world," said Kamya.

Oh god #rubina i hv seen how much u luv #abhinav n now its sad how u dont let him talk n dont listen 2wat he says n why discuss a closed chapter on NTV it was done n dusted, agar mann meh baat thi toh itna ruki thoda aur ruk jaati baahar aakar kar leti yeh baat.. #bb14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 7, 2021

She reiterated what she has been saying in many of her tweets. Kamya said that Rubina is sabotaging her husband, Abhinav Shukla’s game in the show. She mentioned that Abhinav is a strong player but his wife is not letting him play his game independently.