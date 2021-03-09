Rubina Dilaik Ignores Jasmin Bhasin, Tags Only Aly Goni And Tony Kakkar in New Insta-Post

Amid rumours of an ongoing tiff between Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin, social media users spotted something that is quite intriguing to the fans of both actors. It’s known how Rubina and Jasmin’s relationship turned sour after their stay in the Bigg Boss house and now when the latter released her latest song, curated by Tony Kakkar – the BB winner did something unexpected. Also Read - 'Itni Jealousy'! Rubina Dilaik Gives Shoutout To Aly Goni Sans Jasmin Bhasin For His New Song ‘Tera Suit’, Fans Get Furious

Rubina, who is friends with Aly Goni (Jasmin’s beau), took to Instagram to give a shout-out to their music video titled Tera Suit. The single was released on Monday and instantly became a chartbuster. Featuring the cute chemistry between Aly and Jasmin, the video showed Tony Kakkar dancing to the peppy beats with the couple. While it was a sweet gesture for Rubina to post about the song in her Instagram stories, fans were quick to point out how she totally snubbed Jasmin in her post. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik is Magnificent; Paras Chhabra is a Lover in Upcoming Music Video, Watch BTS Shots Here

The Shakti actor showed her support to the song and while she tagged both Aly and Tony, Jasmin wasn’t tagged in the video. Rubina’s post simply had a ‘yay’ written with the emoji of a dancing girl and the two names tagged. Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin Trolled For Her Cryptic Tweet, Netizens Say 'Bigg Boss is Over, Move On From Targeting Rubina Dilaik'

Earlier, when the actor’s husband, Abhinav Shukla, who was also in the house as a fellow contestant this season, was asked to name one person he wouldn’t like to meet or talk to ever, he named Jasmin. The bitter equation between Jasmin and Rubina hasn’t affected Aly though. He said that he cherishes his bond with Rubina and his chemistry with Jasmin is different. “Mere rishte mere hai, uske rishte uske hai. Main humesha se aisa hi raha hoon. Agar aisa hota toh… Rahul Vaidya mere bohot kareeb hai, aur mere aur Rubina mein rishta badhta hi nahi,” he said.

Recently, Rubina’s fans were left fuming over Jasmin’s cryptic post on Twitter in which she talked about letting the bygone be bygone. When the fans criticised her for dragging the issues from the show into the outside world, the actor made another post maintaining that people should stop linking what she writes to a certain contestant as she has moved on and they should too.

“Ok so let me make one thing clear, Bigg Boss was an amazing journey which has filled my personal and professional life with happiness and success but the show is over now and I am grateful for everything that the show has given me and I have absolutely nothing against any contestant as life is about moving on and starting new journeys,” she wrote.

Jasmin’s post further read, “So I request people to stop relating my actions, posts or tweets with any contestant from the show. In short ‘udte teer’ pakadne band kardo yaar. Chill karo aur khush raho. (sic)

Your thoughts on the entire issue?