Mumbai: Star couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are quite comfortable and happy about where they stand in their lives and career together. The former Bigg Boss couple was speaking to an entertainment portal when Abhinav was told that his wife is more successful than him. The actor said she has always been more successful than him and one has to normalise that in a relationship.

In their latest conversation with Pinkvilla, Abhinav and Rubina talked about 'the bigger star' and maintained that the woman in the relationship has got more work and fame than the man and it's about time that people normalise it. "We've to be practical about it. It is what it is. Somebody would be a fool who doesn't admit she is more successful. She is doing more work than I am, that's a fact. So if I try to say, 'nahi yaar hum dono barabar hain (both of us are equally successful),' that's when she needs to compensate. But I know she is more successful than me, but that's the profession, once she is at home, she is my wife." said Abhinav, adding "she still is" when told that his wife was a bigger star when they did Bigg Boss 14.

Rubina added to the same and mentioned how Abhinav has been an extremely supportive husband. She said, "He has made me feel and be so comfortable with the fact that it is absolutely normal for a woman to be more successful than a man. He has vocalised the thought that 'Rubina, today, tomorrow or any given point of time, if you are at a higher ladder of success, fame-wise, money-wise or anything, I am there for you, for you to understand that it's normal and we've to normalise it."

While Rubina won the Bigg Boss 14 trophy, Abhinav ended up being a runner-up. He later participated in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor was also seen in TV shows Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, EK Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Chotti Bahu and Hitler Didi among others. Rubina is credited for playing the first trans character on the small screen as Soumya Singh on Colors TV’s show Shaki-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She is now gearing up for her Bollywood debut Ardh alongside Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav. Her first look from the film was released recently and the fans loved it.