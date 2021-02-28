There is no stopping to Bigg Boss 14 couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s celebration after she grabbed the stunning trophy. They had quite a journey on the show and it is time for them to enjoy their victory. In the latest video shared by Rubina, she has joined the viral trend ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ along with hubby Abhinav. In the video, two cakes can be seen placed on the table as Rubina makes the viral video. Also Read - Inside Rubina Dilaik's House: Nature-Inspired Decor, Gorgeous Balcony And Black Kitchen

She captioned the video, “Finally knew what’s happening @vikramphadnis @ashukla09 @tintin3012.” Also Read - Sohail Khan Extends Support to Rakhi Sawant in a Video, Says 'Call me Directly'

Rubina can be seen clad in an off-shoulder white dress teamed up with nerdy glasses and hair styled in braids while Abhinav can be seen sporting a floral shirt. Also Read - Aly Goni Gets Best Birthday Gifts From Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, Check Out His Presents

Watch the video here:

Earlier, she posted a video doing Himachali folk dance, Nati dance with husband Abhinav Shukla and both can be seen enjoying themselves.

Earlier, after Bigg Boss 14 grand finale, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik’s father, co-contestant Arshi Khan and friends Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh got together to celebrate to celebrate the win.

Rubina Dilaik after winning the trophy and Rs 36 lakh prize money, did a quick Instagram live to thank her fans for supporting her. In the video, she said, “Thank you so much. I’m out with my beautiful third eye. Ye ek spontaneous, instant Instagram live tha for all my fans and followers. Aaj aapke pyaar aur sahyog ki vajah se main Bigg Boss 14 ki winner ban gayi. Thank you so much. Ab main especially announce karke live aaungi. I have so much to share with you all. Special mention to each one of you who believed in me, who showered so much love on me.”

During the grand finale, Rubina was pitted against the singer Rahul Vaidya and was declared the winner by host Salman Khan.