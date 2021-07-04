Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 winner and actor Rubina Dilaik wishes to go on a vacation. She took to social media sharing a stunning picture of herself in a bikini and mentioned that she is longing for a vacation. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Breaks Silence on Rumours of Planning a Baby Soon

In the picture, Rubina is looking absolutely gorgeous as she flaunts her blue bikini pair set. Rubina decided to tie her hair and use pink lipstick to add beauty to her look. The picture is clicked by Rubina’s husband and actor Abhinav Shukla. “Longing for a vacation, a beach 🏖 and 👙 n some 📸 by @ashukla09 🥰🥰,” the actor wrote. Also Read - Netizen Accuses Sofia Hayat-Abhinav Shukla of Having 'One Night Stand', She Says 'Didn't Know Until I Googled Him'

Fans were quick to notice Rubina’s hot avatar and flood the comment section of her post with fire and heart emojis. While one of Rubina’s fans wrote, “Omg! Hotness overloaded,” another social media user commented, “Hatter’s gonna hate Rubina gonna rock.” Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Puts Her Bigg Boss 14 Victory Gown For Virtual Charity Sale to Support LGBTQIA+

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Rubina Dilaik won hearts in Bigg Boss 14 and turned out to be the winner of the show as well. Recently, she also addressed romours of planning a baby with her husband Abhinav Shukla and clarified that they are not thinking of starting a family as of now. “Right now we are not thinking of starting a family. Right now we want to think about both of us first. We have always believed in this idea of enjoying every phase, enjoying to the fullest. We don’t want to rush into anything,” Rubina told a leading daily.

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik had been shooting for her show, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.