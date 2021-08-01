Mumbai: TV actor Rubina Dilaik has treated herself to a small vacation in the hills. On Sunday, Rubina has shared a bunch of hot and beautiful pictures of her in which she can be seen chilling on the road by the waterfall in a picturesque location. The Shakti actor is seen wearing a long white gorgeous dress with a turquoise blue neckpiece that looks pretty on her. Taking to her verified Instagram account, she shared the photos and captioned them, “Give yourself a break”.Also Read - Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla All Set To Feature In New Music Video, See First Look

The photos of Rubina Dilaik have gone viral as the location looks so tempting and the waterfall has made us feel jealous as we too are craving for a short trip to get some break from work. Fans in a few minutes took to the comment section and showered their love with all hearts. One wrote 'Marogi kya muje😢😢 , another wrote 'Hayee meri Param param param param…Param sundarii❤'.

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik’s beautiful photos from a short vacation:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to feature together in a new music video. Sharing the first look of the music video, she revealed that she is coming with ‘something special’ and said that the song is sung by Vishal Mishra. In the photo, Rubina looked stunning in white ethic wear while Abhinav looked dapper in peach-coloured shirt and grey-coloured pair of pants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)



Rubina is currently being featured on Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, where she is reprising the role of Saumya. She is also set to make her big-screen debut with music composer Palaash Muchhal. Rubina has signed her first film with Palaash Muchhal who will be turning director with the upcoming movie Ardh. The film also features Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani.