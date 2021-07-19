Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is set to make her big-screen debut with music composer Palaash Muchhal.Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar’s Wedding Guests: Are Rubina Dilaik - Abhinav Shukla Invited? The Singer Reveals

Rubina has signed her first film with Palaash Muchhal who will be turning director with the upcoming movie Ardh. While not much details about the movie are known so far, film analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter announcing the same and mentioned that Palaash has also signed television actor Hiten Tejwani for the project. The movie will also feature Rajpal Yadav and the shooting of the same is likely to begin in September this year.

Ardh will be a feature film and will be Palaash Muchhal’s directorial debut. In June this year, Palaash took to Twitter sharing a picture with Rajpal Yadav and while he did not reveal many details, he simply wrote, “All set to start my next.”

Rubina Dilaik has become the queen of hearts ever since her Bigg Boss journey. Recently, she also dismissed any rumour of starting a family and said that the couple does not plan to rush for it. “Right now we are not thinking of starting a family. Right now we want to think about both of us first. We have always believed in this idea of enjoying every phase, enjoying to the fullest. We don’t want to rush into anything,” she had said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina Dilaik had been shooting for her show, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.