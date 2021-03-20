Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is in a happy phase as her latest new music video ‘Marjaneya’ is trending on number one and is an instant hit. Taking to Instagram, Neha Kakkar, who crooned the song, shared a reel where they can be seen performing the hook-up steps of the song. In the video, Rubina looked gorgeous in a printed black top and denim shorts, while Neha looked stunning in an orange two-piece outfit. Neha captioned it, “Congratulations Boss Lady @rubinadilaik Nehu is proud of You!! P.S. @ashukla09 & You look best together! (sic)” Also Read - WhatsApp, Instagram Services Restored After Facing Global Outage For Over 30 Minutes

A similar video was shared by Rubina and she wrote, "Queens", alongside series of heart emoticons.

Talking about the song Marjaneya, the track is a typical Punjabi number and is produced by Desi Music Factory. The song also features Rubina’s husband Abhinav Shukla. She will also be seen in another music video alongside Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra. On the other hand, Neha Kakkar, is seen as one of the judges on the singing reality show, Indian Idol 12.

Reportedly, she and her husband Abhinav Shukla were also approached for the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 10 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. However, Abhinav refused the reports.