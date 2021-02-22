A lot has been said and discussed about Rubina Dilaik’s and Abhinav Shukla’s decision of getting a divorce. The two opened up on the same during their stay in Bigg Boss 14 house and also declared later that they have come far ahead of those days. Rubina won the season on Sunday night and came out with the trophy. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14's Aly Goni on His Marriage Plans With Jasmin Bhasin: I Will Do Anything To Convince Her Parents For Our Marriage

In her latest interview with India Today, Rubina talked about her decision and how things changed inside the house. The actor mentioned that both she and Abhinav have come over their issues and their Bigg Boss 14 journey helped them. "When you put yourself out in the public arena, you always face challenges but it's easier to escape them. You have options and choices. But, not in Bigg Boss. You can't escape from anything there. We had to either take a stand or fight," she said.

The 7th woman winner of the reality show added that she hopes for the audience to believe that there's hope in a relationship and together, a couple can work on it. "As for Abhinav and me, there was no turning back. We had to move forward together. We solved our problems and challenges together. It took a lot of courage to take your relationship on-screen and then maintain it. I wish that my journey created hope in other people," she said.

In his interview earlier, Abhinav had also maintained that they are not heading for divorce and Bigg Boss has given them a new perception of life and marriage.