Mumbai: Actor Rubina Dilaik might have won the Bigg Boss 14 trophy, and received immense love from the audience but she's still struggling like a regular wife at home – arguing with husband Abhinav Shukla, and planning romantic surprises for him. In her latest interview with Times of India, Rubina opened up on her marriage and what has changed after Bigg Boss 14.

The actor mentioned that the only thing that has changed between her and Abhinav is that they have started discussing and talking about their issues rather than dragging them to days together. Rubina said that she still fights with Abhinav and they still argue on so many things but there's a sense of better understanding today and Bigg Boss has helped them with that. "We still fight on the same things, bas unko settle karne ke tareeke alag ho gaye hain. Ladaiyaan toh same hi hoti hain, rukengi thodi (laughs!). Abhi communication skills improve ho gaye hain. So, while earlier, we would fight and not talk to each other for a day or two, now, we resolve it and call a truce in a couple of hours," she said.

Highlighting that the basis of any relationship has to be clear communication, Rubina said that she has understood this major formula and there's not going to be any lack of communication in their relationship now. "Clear communication is paramount for any relationship to become stronger. We found out in the BB house that we lacked communication and what our weak point was. Now we are realising how well we have started to communicate with each other," she said.

While Rubina and Abhinav have set a brilliant example of mending differences in a marriage, they are still exploring different ways to make each other feel loved. The two are awesome in their own rights and their affection for each other just shows. And that could be because there’s ‘more respect than love’ in their relationship. At least that’s what Rubina says: “There is more respect than love in our relationship. Love grows every day, and you can’t quantify it. Respect has been the foundation of our relationship, and that’s how it has always been.”

