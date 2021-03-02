Actor Rubina Dilaik shared a bikini picture on Monday evening to express just how much she’s ‘craving a vacation.’ The Bigg Boss 14 winner looked all relaxed and stunning in the picture that showed her posing inside a pool. While she talked about a vacation, her husband Abhinav Shukla wrote ‘no’ in the comments. Many others took to comments to suggest places for her to visit after a gruelling Bigg Boss 14 journey, while some also praised her beauty and ended up posting ‘fire’ emojis and calling her ‘jalpari’ (mermaid). Check out the post here: Also Read - Rubina Dilaik- Abhinav Shukla Take Blessing From Real ‘Guruma of Kinnar Samaj’; Welcomed Them Home, Gifted Sarees

Rubina also partied out with her Bigg Boss 14 friends Nikki Tamboli, and Rahul Mahajan. The actor was dressed in denim separates paired with bright yellow shoes as she posed with Abhinav and others in the pictures that are now going viral on social media. Nikki, too, looked pretty in the ruched rust dress that she styled with a pair of golden heels and tousled hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Rubina lifted the trophy this year by beating Rahul Vaidya who ended up being the first runner-up. While the actor was partying at her house, Rakhi Sawant also hosted another party, inviting other contestants namely Vindu Dara Singh, Rahul Mahajan, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, and Sonali Phogat. She also cut a cake with everyone and posed for some pictures in front of the paparazzi.