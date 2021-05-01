Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 winner and TV actor Rubina Dilaik has tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to Instagram, she shared an official statement confirming her diagnosis. She said, “I always look out for silver lining !! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive! Home quarantined for 17days ! Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days , plz get yourself tested!” Also Read - 8 Covid Patients Dead As Delhi’s Batra Hospital Runs Out Of Oxygen, Efforts On To Revive 5 Other Patients

Fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestants Aly Goni, Nikki Tambolo, Rahul Vaidya wished her a speedy recovery. Aly Goni wrote, “Ya Allah reham please Take care rubi.”He has been unwell himself and has been keeping unwell lately. He also got himself tested and was negative for the same.

Nikki Tamboli commented, “Omg babbyyyyy takecareeeee.” Rahul Mahajan wrote, “Get well soon my friend may god bless you with Quick recovery” Television actor Drashti Dhami commented.” Fans too commented and wished for her recovery.

Recently, Hina Khan confirmed that she has contracted the virus as well, a few days after her father passed away.

Meanwhile, Rubina was shooting for her TV show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki before she contracted the virus. She is currently being featured on Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, where she is reprising the role of Saumya, and Cezanne Khan will be seen as Harman, the role which was earlier portrayed by Vivian Dsena.