Bigg Boss 14 winner and actor Rubina Dilaik is all set to make a comeback on television with her popular show, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She had quit the show last year in January. As per the report by News 18, "The decision was taken after Vivian( Dsena) refused to comply. The makers wanted someone with a huge fan base on social media and a little spice in the story. So, during a meeting, after Bigg Boss 14 ended, someone suggested that why not get the character of Saumya which was played by Rubina. The idea was liked and approved in the next few days."

Vivian, who played the role of Rubina's husband, Harman, had also quit the show last year. The makers were trying to get him back on the show.

Meanwhile, taking to Instagram, Rubina has also shared few pictures clad in a saree and fully decked up with heavy makeup and jewellery hinting at her comeback. She captioned it, "Reviving and Reinventing"

Apart from the show, she will also be seen in a music video titled ‘Marjaneya’ along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. She will also be seen in another music video with Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra.

For the uniniated, Rubina bagged the Bigg Boss 14 trophy and cash prize iof Rs 36 lakh after beating singer Rahul Vaidya.