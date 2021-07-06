Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Actor Rupal Patel Health Update: TV actor Rupal Patel, who is known for her role as ‘Kokilaben’ Kokila Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has been admitted to the hospital and is better now. There is no serious health issue, but Rupal hasn’t responded to these ongoing speculations. Her husband Radha Krishan Dutt revealed that the actor is doing ‘fine now, no worries’. It has been reported that Rupal Patel was hospitalised a few days ago after she was unwell. Rupal Patel, who got famous for her line ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’, is expected to be discharged soon. A source close to her said that she is expected to return home from the hospital in the next three or four days. Also Read - TRP Report Week 9: Anupama Continues Its Top Spot Streak, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is a Surprise Entry

In 2020, Rupal Patel was making headlines after a mashup video of musician Yashraj Mukhate got viral. Yashraj made a viral rap video out of one of her Saath Nibhaana Saathiya scenes – Rasode Mein Kaun Tha. The original dialogue was: 'Hey Rashi, Cooker Mein Channe Chada Diye, or Khali Cooker Gas Pe Chada Diya'. It went crazily viral on social media and also went on to become the trademark of the daily soap. In the mashup, Rupla, who plays matriarch Kokilaben, can be seen rapping to scold her daughters-in-law in an auto-tuned video.

Get well soon, Rupal Patel!