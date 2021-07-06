Mumbai: Anupamaa lead actor Rupali Ganguly has shared a dance monochrome video giving a glimpse of what happens in between the shooting on the sets of the show. But here is something that no one can miss as she grooves to Lata Mangeshkar’s track ‘Bahon Mein Chale Aao’. In a black and white video shared by Rupali Ganguly, the actor can be seen dancing near trees and plants while singing the song. Her expressions and moves while dancing is so pure that it’s just unmissable. Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Kavya-Vanraj Lose Their Job, Anupamaa's Dance Academy Finally Opens

While sharing the dance video on Instagram, Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly captioned it as: “I love colors, but sometimes it’s just gotta be black and white 🖤🤍 . .”. Also Read - Anupamaa Massive Twist: After Kavya's Pregnancy Announcement, Kinjal-Paritosh Struggle To Announce Their Good News

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly Says She's Not Good Looking And Doesn't Have a 26-Inch Waist, Read on

This dance video shared by Rupali has come as a surprise for all Anupamaa fans. One of the users wrote in the comment section that she looks fabulous. “Oh wow! I can’t express how fabulous your reels are!🤧💘 Nd you are looking incredibly beautiful and adorable!!🙈❤ Thu thu thu.. please rups kaala tika laga lena varna hamari nazar hee kya pata lag jaye🙊👀.. and ur timing is soo good of posting😁, gotta see such a pretty face after my busy day!☺ Love youu❤”, wrote a fan.

Another commented: “Classy🔥Graceful🔥Beautiful🔥Gorgeous🔥Beautiful🔥this is how i can describe this reels 👏👏👏”.

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, Kavya’s boss insults her for messing up with the presentation. As a result, Kavya is fired from her job. Vanraj too has bad news as his friend tells him that he will have to shut the cafe due to the financial loss. Later, Vanraj also loses his job. On the other hand, Anupamaa’s dance academy is ready.

Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.