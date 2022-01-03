Mumbai: It may be Monday for you, but for all Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna fans it’s MaAn day. The term was originated by Anupama and Anuj Kapadia’s fans to celebrate their love and friendship. Their bond and chemistry is widely loved by the audience. This Monday too, the two actors took to social media and shared an adorable video. In this latest Instagram reel, Rupali and Gaurav can be seen romancing on the song ‘Kaun Tujhe’ from the movie MS Dhoni – The Untold Story. The duo can also be seen twinning in red and black. Needless to say, Rupali and Gaurav look absolutely adorable in this video.Also Read - Anupamaa Episode Today: Anuj Kapadia Pulls Anupama Closer by Holding Her Hand, She Blushes

Sharing the video, Rupali wrote, "Because it's MaanDay and our darling Anuj @gauravkhannaofficial is not so adept at posting (sic) And he is so upset with me just now."

Also Read - Anuj Kapadia Teases Anupama as Mukku's ‘Bhabhi’, MaAn Fans Say ‘Itna Openly Flirting Karoge Toh Aur Pyar Ho Jayega’

Fans were quick to shower love on their favourite on-screen couple. The comment section of Rupali’s post is flooded with red hearts emojis. While one of the fans wrote, “Din ban gaya (This made my day),” another social media user commented, “We wanna see this on the actual show.”

Just a few days back as well, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna were snapped together as they attended a friend’s engagement party. The picture went viral on social media. The two looked prettiest and their million-dollar smile won everyone’s heart.

Meanwhile, talking about Anupamaa, in the upcoming episode, Malvika tells Vanraj that she doesn’t want to be the sole owner of the business. When Venraj questions her about the same, Malvika tells him that she doesn’t want a burden on herself. Meanwhile, Anuj Kapadia was also recently seen raising concern about Malvika’s business with Vanraj.