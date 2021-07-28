Mumbai: Actor Rupali Ganguly, who is currently seen in the popular television show Anupamaa, has been ruling the hearts of millions of fans with her stint in the show. We love what she wears on-screen and off-screen. On Wednesday morning, Rupali has shared her selfie where she is seen raising the temperatures with the nerdy look. The diva proved that not only the nerdy women wear specs, but even the stunning beauty can also look lovely and intelligent at the same time.Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Vanraj Envies Anupama After Food Critic Calls Her 'Star Chef', Kavya Sidelines Baa-Bapuji

Rupali Ganguly likes to keep it simple yet chic in this photo. While sharing it with her Instagram family, the Anupamaa actor captioned: "Chal Beta Selfie Lele Re". Rupali wore a black and white check shirt and completed the look with an eye shadow and a dash of lipstick.

Check Rupali Ganguly’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Rupali Ganguly often shares her pictures flaunting her ethnic styling leaving fans lovestruck. She also shares BTS pictures from the sets of Anupamaa and all the fun she has while shooting for the show. On Tuesday, the actor shared her version of ‘Baspan Ka Pyar’ with Alpana Buch aka Baa. In the video, they can be seen dolled up as Anupama and Baa as they croon to the song with pallu on their heads. In the later part, they took off their pallu and give a modern twist to the viral trend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)



Meanwhile, TV show Anupamaa is maintaining its top spot for a few weeks now. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.