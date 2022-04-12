Rupali Ganguly who recently turned 45, hosted a huge birthday bash for her industry friends on Monday night at Mumbai’s cafe. She invited the casts of Anupamaa, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Shivangi Joshi, Anurag Basu and other prominent celebrities. In a span of two years, Rupali became the star of Indian TV. Her stint in and as Anupama is a hit and the show has garnered good TRP ratings.Also Read - Anupamaa April 11 Written Update: MaAn Melts Hearts as Anuj Pulls Anupama Closer - Check Fans' Tweets
Rupali's Anupamaa co-stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Aneri Vajani and Aashish Mehrotra attended the birthday bash. Producer Rajan Shahi also arrived with a bouquet. Shivangi Joshi and Harsh Rajput also came in to wish the actor. Apart from them, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, Satish Shah, JD Majethia, Deven Bhojani, Aatish Kapadia were present at the party.
Rupali Ganguly wore a black long dress with a golden shrug. She cut a two-tier purple cake that read, 'The Reigning Queen'.
Take a look at Rupali Ganguly’s birthday bash pictures:
Inside Rupali Ganguly birthday, Vijay Ganguly with Anurag Basu
Rupali Ganguly’s birthday cake
Rupali Ganguly celebrates birthday with brother Vijay
Rupali Ganguly poses with birthday cake
Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia too shared a cute selfie with Rupali Ganguly and treated MaAn fans. While sharing the pic, he wrote, “Before #MaAn day ends… Luv u all… Sneak peak frm Rupali’s party. Njoy”.
Rupali Ganguly’s fans on Twitter were celebrating her birthday once again:
Happy birthday, Rupali Ganguly!