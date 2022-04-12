Rupali Ganguly who recently turned 45, hosted a huge birthday bash for her industry friends on Monday night at Mumbai’s cafe. She invited the casts of Anupamaa, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Shivangi Joshi, Anurag Basu and other prominent celebrities. In a span of two years, Rupali became the star of Indian TV. Her stint in and as Anupama is a hit and the show has garnered good TRP ratings.Also Read - Anupamaa April 11 Written Update: MaAn Melts Hearts as Anuj Pulls Anupama Closer - Check Fans' Tweets

Rupali’s Anupamaa co-stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Aneri Vajani and Aashish Mehrotra attended the birthday bash. Producer Rajan Shahi also arrived with a bouquet. Shivangi Joshi and Harsh Rajput also came in to wish the actor. Apart from them, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, Satish Shah, JD Majethia, Deven Bhojani, Aatish Kapadia were present at the party. Also Read - Anupamaa Actor Rupali Ganguly's Father Had To Sell House After Film With Dharmendra Got Delayed

Rupali Ganguly wore a black long dress with a golden shrug. She cut a two-tier purple cake that read, ‘The Reigning Queen’. Also Read - Anupamaa Fans Upset With Her Mahaanata: 'Ye Anu Vanraj Ko Pani Dene Kyu Gayi...' | Written Update March 6

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly’s birthday bash pictures:

Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia too shared a cute selfie with Rupali Ganguly and treated MaAn fans. While sharing the pic, he wrote, “Before #MaAn day ends… Luv u all… Sneak peak frm Rupali’s party. Njoy”.

Rupali Ganguly’s fans on Twitter were celebrating her birthday once again:

The Reigning Queen 👑

Wowww.. @TheRupali Ma’am you are truly ruling Hearts♥️

May Almighty bless you with immense Happiness and loads of Love filled Life ahead 🥰♥️

You deserve evry bit of goodness you spread around😘🤗#RupaliGanguly #Anupamaa https://t.co/0wm8sFZ8pJ — Anuuu-j❤️ (@theanuanujfan) April 11, 2022

Shivangi and Rupali ma’am’s bond is so pure and for sure something to cherish forever ♥️🧿 #ShivangiJoshi #Shivangians #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/nlWaGHKakh — Team Shivangi Joshi (@TeamShivangiJ) April 12, 2022

Happy birthday, Rupali Ganguly!