Anupamaa Dropping on TRP charts: Actor Rupali Ganguly is all relaxed and unperturbed about her show Anupamaa slipping off the TRP list. The popular actor, who plays the titular character on the Star Plus show, talked to a leading daily recently and mentioned that her job is to act and she’s sure they will bounce back. Also Read - Anupama And Vanraj's Divorce: Fans Can't Wait to See The Big Twist, Tell Makers 'Jaldi Karo'

Anupamaa was replaced by Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein on the top this week. In an interview with ETimes, Rupali said, “Achchi baat hai. Kisi aur show ko bhi toh kabhi mauka mile (It’s fine. Let some other show have the opportunity to go ahead, once in a way), It encourages us to work harder.” Also Read - TRP Report: Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah Pips Anupama To Top Slot

She also said that the producer of the show, Rajan Shahi, is also equally unperturbed as is “as cheerful as ever.” However, the actor, who has impressed the viewers with her performance in shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Sanjeevani among others, said that she and other actors from the show haven’t been keeping well. Rupali has recently recovered from COVID and in her absence, the writers brought an interesting twist to the plot. The divorce twist in the story has constantly been delayed and that’s keeping the viewers hooked to the show. Also Read - Anupama Major Twist: After Divorce, Vanraj-Anupama Enter New Relationship Courtesy Advait, Anupama Slaps Kavya Again

Rupali talked about the challenge that the writers faced with many actors being unavailable due to health issues. “Since Aashish and I both were unwell, the writers had to deviate from the main story. But think of it they still managed to keep the viewer’s interest alive. Even Tassnim Sheikh has been indisposed. It was not an easy time for the writers,” she said.

She also talked about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, a show by the same producer, and how it continues to have a good run on the TRP charts. “Look, we are talking about Mr Shahi who has his show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai going on since 13 years and currently at No 5. He closes his own shows,” she said.

The actor maintained that her job is not to worry about the TRP but give her best in terms of performance. Rupali mentioned that “the channel and producer” shall think of the numbers because they are just actors and their job is to portray their characters well.

Well, Anupamaa fans are surely in for a great surprise as the writers are expected to bring some new twist in the story soon. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaa!