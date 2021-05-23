Gujarat: Anupama lead actor Rupali Ganguly undergoes a makeover and aces popular ‘Dhal Gaya Din, Ho Gayi Shaam’ look. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Rupali dolled up like the veteran actor Leena Chandavarkar in an all-pink ensemble. In the photo, she can be seen looking at the hand mirror as she gives out a candid click. Many fans loved her new makeover and dropped emojis and fire emoticons in the comment section while many called her ‘90s ki queen’. Also Read - Anupama Spoiler Alert: Vanraj Is Back With His Male Ego, Will He Never Learn?

Sharing the mesmerising photo, she wrote, "That person in the mirroris your only competition. (sic)"

On Sunday morning, she shared the picture of ‘The Famous Five’ featuring Rupali aka Anupama, Muskaan Bamne aka Paakhi, Aashish Mehrotra aka Toshu, Ekta Saraiya aka Dolly, and Alpana Buch aka Baa.

Recently, Rupali posted a heartfelt note after her husband Ashwin Verma and son Rudransh dropped on the sets of Anupama in Gujarat. Sharing pictures with husband and son, she wrote, “Home is where the heart is…..since I can’t go home, my two hearts came to meet me The men i love most My Baby and his Baapu. The first time I have been away from my son so long ….. never have left him for more than a day …. my heart breaks every time I crave to hug him … conversations and being with the husband and family is only virtual … Hope this passes soon ….Trying times for everyone…..for our little ones too as they stay locked up in their homes and are not allowed to step outdoor to play (sic).”

Meanwhile, Rupali is currently riding on the success of Anupama. The sitcom has garnered a huge fan-following and often top TRP charts. The cast includes Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Arvind Vaidya, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, and Tasneem Sheikh.