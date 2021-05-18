Gujarat: Anupama fame Rupali Ganguly is enjoying the success of her popular show. She is known for playing impactful roles in her career and for many years she was referred to as Monisha Sarabhai from her famous sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. But, since the time her popular show Anupama grabbed viewers’ attention, she is now referred to as everyone’s Anupama. She is known for her shows such as Sanjivani, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Parvarrish, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai season 2 among others. Also Read - Anupama Fame Rupali Ganguly Heaps Praises For Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 'Not The Old Saas Bahu Dramas Anymore'

In an interview with Yahoo Style, she said that she takes inspiration from her idol, late actor Sridevi. She also revealed that a lot of people have told her that she looks like Sridevi in Anupama. On the comparison, Rupali said, "I feel so overwhelmed because she has been an idol, she is someone whom we have grown up watching, I have watched all her films 25-30 times. I have seen her movies like 'Mr. India', 'ChaalBaaz', 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', etc, at least 8-10 times in theatres. I am just so obsessed with Sridevi and I feel if you consider someone your idol a little bit of their mannerism reflects in your behaviour too." I have seen all her movies so many times. Like for 'Sanjivani', 'Ladla' was my reference point, for 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', 'Chaalbaaz' was my reference point. But for 'Anupamaa' it has been my father's (Anil Ganguly) 'Kora Kagaz'."

Apart from sitcoms, Rupali has also ventured into Bollywood with the film Do Ankhen Barah Hath starring Govinda. When asked why she didn't take up more Bollywood offers, she said, "Actually when you see the film industry with your father, it's completely different, and when you go out to ask for work, it is very different. So I never thought about it."