Rupali Ganguly on body shaming: Actor Rupali Ganguly spoke her heart out on facing self pressure and apprehensions before signing her popular show Anupamaa. The actor recently won the Best Actress award for her performance in the role of Anupama. In her latest interview with a daily, she remembered thinking how she wanted to lose some weight before the shooting.

Rupali said she had told producer Rajan Shahi about being away from the screen for seven years and she had doubts about whether the audience would like to see her again or not. She told ETimes, "When I joined Anupamaa, I was a little plump and I told our producer Rajan Shahi that you want a heroine and at this age, let me lose some weight. But the producer told me that he didn't want a heroine but a mother instead."

The actor went on to narrate what Rajan Shahi said to convince her that she was perfect for the role. "'I want a mother and you are perfect for the role because mothers are like this. Mother's don't get time to hit the gym and have a perfect figure and have a flat stomach. Maa maa hoti hai, she will first think about her kids, family, house and later maybe she will think about herself if she gets time,' he said."

Anupamaa has stopped crawling up on the TRP charts ever since it began airing in 2020. The show is about a woman who decides to break the gender stereotypes and build her own individuality. The actor said she used think about how people had seen in a perfect shape in her previous shows. "I was a housewife for seven years and was at home. So there was a self doubt when I joined the show. Will I look good on-screen, will I look fat? Especially when you were once known for having a good figure. So to accept yourself onscreen and what people will think of me like why has she put on so much weight, how will look, will my show be accepted because maybe I will be so bad, will I be able to act well after seven years gap, there were so many self doubts," she explained.

Rupali performed in many hit TV shows including Sanjivani, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and Ek Packet Umeed among others. However, her performance in the role of Monisha Sarabhai in comedy show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai brought her instant fame.