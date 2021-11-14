Mumbai: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly often shares her real-life family pictures on social media. On Sunday, the actor took to her official Instagram account and sent love to her son, Rudransh on the occasion of Children’s day. Rupali shared a cute family picture that featured his husband and son along with her. She talked about how her son never stands still for a picture and wrote, “To the boy who forever refuses to stand still for a picture but somehow we convince him to (his expression says it all!!!) Happy Children’s Day to my little Rudransh and to the child in all of us!”Also Read - Anupamaa Big Twist: Anuj Fills Anupama’s Maang With Sindoor, Are They Married Now? |Tonight’s Episode

Undoubtedly, Rupali Ganguly's children's day post for her son is the cutest of all. Several fans took to the comment section of Ruapli's post and dropped heart emojis.

Rupali Ganguly’s son Rudransh was born in 2015 and is six years old now. Earlier this year, Rupali opened up about the complications she faced while she was pregnant and mentioned that her son is no less than a miracle for her. Back then, the actor specified the health issues she faced during her pregnancy and said, “I had major thyroid issues, so your fertility count does go down. There were issues and I did consult a lot of doctors. My son is no less than a miracle for me.”

Meanwhile, talking about the show Anupamaa, it is ruling TRP charts for months now. Anupama has separated from the Shah family and is living an independent life. In the recent episode, we saw how Anupama and Anuj celebrated Diwali together at the Academy, but Baa got furious at this and asked them to marry each other.